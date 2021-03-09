Laigaroo expresses concern over primary, middle school reopening

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Secretary Arif Laigaroo Tuesday expressed concern over the reopening of primary and middle schools in Kashmir amid surge in COVID-19 case.

A statement of PDP issued here quoted Laigaroo as saying that the decision to resume class work after more than a year comes even as Kashmir is experiencing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Laigaroo questioned the logic of opening schools when J&K was recording more COVID-19 cases every day.

“Education is important but not at the cost of the lives of our children,” he said. “Parents of school students in Kashmir are aghast. Many say that the decision is not only idiotic but will prove extremely dangerous, putting children’s lives at stake.”