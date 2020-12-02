Laigaroo expresses dismay over power crises in Kashmir

Peoples Democratic Party youth Secretary, Arif Laigaroo, has expressed dismay over the prevailing power crises in Kashmir.

“Entire Kashmir division has literally plunged into darkness with elderly, students and patients at the receiving end of it,” Laigroo said in a statement.

Since October Kashmir particularly Srinagar is beset with darkness and the scenario has worsened drastically. Civil administration has left people to fend for themselves. Helpless people do not know what to do. The power cut schedule was publicized only to show as there is end frequent power cuts even in metered areas,” he said adding that students and patients are major sufferers.

“This has never been the scenario with the power distribution in Kashmir. What is adding to the worries of people is the failure of the government to check the power deficit by channelizing other resources like gas turbines and coal power plants,” Laigaroo added.