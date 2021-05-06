Laigaroo greets people on Jumat-ul-Vida

Peoples Democratic Party youth wing’s State Secretary Arif Laigaroo Thursday greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

In his message, Laigaroo hoped that this auspicious occasion would further strengthen the bonds of amity, harmony and brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the day provides an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings of the Almighty Allah.

Laigaroo urged the people to pray for an end to pandemic and urged them to follow COVID-19 SoPs in letter and spirit.