Laigaroo pays tributes to Qazi Masood

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth Secretary, Arif Laigaroo on Wednesday paid tributes to Congress leader, Qazi Rasheed Masood of UP who passed away on Monday.

Describing him as great leader and noble soul, Laigaroo said the void created by his death cannot be filled. “He was a visionary leader and friend of masses,” said Laigaroo. He said Masood used to remain busy in redressing the problems of people of UP and other places.

Paying tributes, Laigaroo said Qazi’s legacy cannot be forgotten. Laigaroo said he worked with Masood as personal Secretary from 2004 to 2007.