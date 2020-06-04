Laigroo welcomes release of political leaders

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth secretary, ArifLaigaroo on Thursday welcomed the release of political leaders including Shah Faisal, SartajMadni and Mansoor Ahmad, describing it a “step in the right direction”.

“It is a defining moment that will go a long way in further strengthening democracy and initiating genuine political activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, in a statement.

Laigroo expressed hope that their release would be followed by release of all other political leaders against whom there were no criminal charges. “This is imperative for generating an atmosphere of trust and creating conducive conditions to resume healthy political discourse in the larger interest of people,” he said.

He said all political parties in the Valley have always been a strong votary of democracy and secularism.

Laigroo demanded immediate release of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and others.