Land allotted year ago, construction on DIET Bandipora yet to start

After being allotted land over a year ago, the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) still awaits construction in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A delegation of senior citizens said that due to great struggle of DIET faculty in Bandipora and selfless support by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Javid Iqbal Wani and tehsil and district administration, land had been demarcated on Kaloosa-Watrin road a year ago but construction work was still pending despite many representations to the concerned authorities.

They requested the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to at least fence the demarcated land to prevent it from encroachment.

“Bandipora is the only district in J&K without DIET,” locals said and appealed the DC Bandipora to personally intervene into the matter.

CEO Bandipora Javid Iqbal Wani told Greater Kashmir that the state land had been identified and demarcated for the DIET.

“As soon as it was demarcated a proposal of Rs 2 crore for the building which included Rs 50 lakh for its outlay was submitted to the department. Unfortunately, it has not been approved by the secretariat,” he said.

Wani said that they were in touch with the department and consistently reminding them about the issue and also brought the matter to the notice of the director.

He said if this year Rs 50 lakh outlay plan was approved, construction could be started and boundary wall built.