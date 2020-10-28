Land laws a step to alienate people, curb their rights: NC

National Conference on Wednesday said the new land laws notified by the Centre for J&K were a step to alienate people and curb their constitutional rights.

In a statement, the party MPs, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said the incumbent ruling dispensation has defaulted on the assurances of “Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, and Insaniyat” and the new notification was a case in point.

“The new land notification will only lead to total bewilderment of a whole set of populace which is not good for the greater interests of the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular,” the MPs said.

They said the notification abates the rights of the people of J&K and places them at a lower pedestal than other countrymen. Taking exception to the “propaganda” of the government on the demerits of J&K’s special status, they said that it was a bogey to hoodwink people.

“Do other states like Himachal Pradesh have no investment? The industrial growth argument is a big bogey. In Jammu, there were big industries before abrogation. The problem for setting up MNCs or other infrastructure is not Article 370 but the situation of the Valley,” they said.