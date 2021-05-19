Kashmir, Today's Paper
Towseef Ganaie
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:42 AM

Land mafia encroaches on state land in Anantnag village

Towseef Ganaie
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:42 AM
Representational Photo

Taking advantage of the pandemic, land mafia has grabbed state land and a patch of graveyard in BrentyBatpora village along the Achabal-Dialgam road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The land is surrounded by a number  of mighty Chinar trees.

Trending News

Jamiat-e-Hamdania pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone

File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

NC seeks COVID allowances to hawkers, transporters, bus conductors, labourers

“It has a scared importance for the locals. However, in this pandemic certain criminal elements and land mafia have encroached it,” they said.

The locals said that the land was being dug to pave way for the construction of a commercial complex.

“These encroachers are not the natives and people of our village are resisting the move,” Muhammad Yaqoob, an elderly resident said. He said that many revered Sufi saints were buried in the same graveyard.  The locals also accused the authorities of the Revenue department of being in league with the land mafia in the construction of this commercial complex.

Latest News

Jamiat-e-Hamdania pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone

File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

NC seeks COVID allowances to hawkers, transporters, bus conductors, labourers

A health worker administering a COVID-19 jab in Jammu. GK File/Mir Imran

Not a single Kashmiri vaccinated during past 6 days: EJAC

“The district administration should intervene to stop the encroachment of the land,” said Imran, a local.

Related News