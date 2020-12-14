Land owners in Ganderbal protest against semi-ring road's realignment

Several land owners in Ganderbal district on Monday held a protest demonstration against the authorities for changing the alignment of the proposed semi-ring road project.

Dozens of land owners from Larsun and other adjoining areas held a protest demonstration demanding that the government should review its decision and continue with the alignment done in 2014 for which several kanal of the land was acquired.

“There was a survey done in 2014 for the construction of the semi-ring road here and the land coming under it was marked and acquired, however, surprisingly the authorities seem to have changed it and now they are doing another survey for the realignment under which our huge agricultural land is coming up,” said Abdul Rashid, a local.

He said that this land was their only source of income and without this they would be left landless and made to suffer.

The land owners urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the administration to reconsider the decision of realignment of the ring road.

An alternate 60 km road link is coming up connecting outer Pampore highway with Manigam, Ganderbal via Wathoora, Chadoora-Budgam, Soibugh and Narbal, Sumbal, Lar and Ganderbal.

Hundreds of kanal of agriculture land would be acquired in Pulwama, Budgam, some parts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.

In the first phase, Gallandar to Sumbal project has been taken up and in the second phase Sumbal-Manigam (Ganderbal) road link is being executed.