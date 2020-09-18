Land record-of-rights updated in J&K after 70 yrs

The Revenue department has updated land record-of-rights (RoRs) called as Jamabandis in Jammu and Kashmir after 70 years.

Jamabandi is an official document prepared as part of record-of-rights by the Revenue department. The exercise to update the revenue document was started in 2018, an official said, describing Jamabandi contains important entries regarding ownership, cultivation and other rights over land.

This updation has also paved a way for speeding up process of digitization of the land records.

Financial Commissioner Revenue, Pawan Kotwal said the RoR was revised and updated after stipulated time. “Surprisingly, this process was not carried out in J&K for the past 70 years,” he said.

He said the authorities have made a “huge success on digitization” of land records. “Digitization was not possible with outdated records. Therefore, the RoR was updated and it will be available to citizens who can download and print it online,” he said.

Kotwal said any individual can download or print the copy of his land or property once the digitization process was completed in Srinagar and Jammu. “The process is almost complete in Srinagar and Jammu,” he said.

“All details regarding the land will be available in Urdu, Hindi and English. It will be tangible and readable document for a common man,” Kotwal said.

He said people in Srinagar and Jammu can access all legacy data online within next few weeks. He said the scanned revenue and land documents would also be available at tehsil level record rooms for people.

The process of digitization of land records is being carried out under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

The project aims to provide computerized management of the land records as the digital maintenance would make it easier and quicker to obtain updated land revenue records.

A centrally-funded project, DILMRP was started in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 for having access to transparent land records. The twin capitals of J&K were taken first for digitization as model districts.

The programme involves three phases. While phase-I of the programme includes Jammu and Srinagar, phase-II involves Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kargil, Udhampur, Leh, Doda, Bandipora and Rajouri and phase-III includes Kathua, Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Reasi, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kupwara, Kishtwar and Samba.