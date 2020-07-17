Landslide damages residential houses, shops in Kangan; Leh highway blocked

Several residential houses and shops were damaged after a massive landslide hit Bonibagh area of Kangan along the Srinagar-Leh highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday.

Reports said that the landslide has also blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway, following which traffic movement was suspended on the strategic highway.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Kangan, Hakim Tanveer Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that it was a massive landslide and several residential houses and shops were damaged.

However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident so far.