Kashmir, Latest News
Landslide damages residential houses, shops in Kangan; Leh highway blocked

“No loss of life reported”
Several residential houses and shops were damaged after a massive landslide hit Bonibagh area of Kangan along the Srinagar-Leh highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday.

Reports said that the landslide has also blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway, following which traffic movement was suspended on the strategic highway.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Kangan, Hakim Tanveer Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that it was a massive landslide and several residential houses and shops were damaged.  

However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident so far.

