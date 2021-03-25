Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: March 26, 2021, 12:11 AM

Landslide hits Kupwara school

The students of Government Girls High School Rajpora in Handwara were shocked Thursday morning on witnessing their classrooms occupied by mud and rocks.

According to locals, the newly-constructed six-room building was hit by a giant landslide Wednesday evening following incessant rains for four consecutive days.

With a major portion of land caved in, it has posed a serious threat to the wellbeing of the students.

Locals alleged that, time and again, they approached the concerned authorities for protection bund of the school but to no avail.

They appealed the concerned authorities and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din to redress their grievances at the earliest so that the building could be saved while the education of children might also not get affected.

Representational Photo

Tehsildar Zachaldara Muhammed Altaf said that he passed directions to clear the muck from classrooms so that students could take their classes.

“We have shifted the students to a nearby building until the debris is cleared from the rooms,” said Altaf.

He said that higher ups had been informed about the need for constructing a protection bund along the building.

