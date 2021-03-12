Landslides in Baramulla's Kandi area; residents live in fear

With the Meteorological (MeT) department forecasting inclement weather till Monday, the residents of Kandi area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are worried about their lives and properties as the area is prone to landslides and land slipping especially during erratic weather conditions.

The Kandi area witnessed sinking of land for the last several days, with Shirpora village being the worst affected where land sinking caused huge damage to houses and other properties.

“The land is sinking here at a fast speed. We haven’t even slept for the last few nights,” said Abdul Rashid, a resident of Shirpora.

He said the cracks in the already-damaged structures were widening and there were apprehension that these might collapse any moment if rains do not stop.

The villages in Kandi prone to landslides and land slipping include Shirpora, Khodpora, Kawhar, Frasthar, Raipora, Gavegarn, Wahdina, Shumlaran, Nowgam, Thandakasi and Laridora.

Hundreds of structures have been damaged in these villages so far and people associated with agriculture and horticulture suffered huge losses.

“The incessant rains always worry us. Most of the houses and other structures here have already suffered cracks and can collapse any time. The authorities are not coming with any concrete plan to address the issue,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a local.

The departments of Geology and Mining and Soil Conservation carried out a survey of Kandi belt in 2015 after eight residential houses collapsed in the area following downpour.

The survey suggested immediate measures like construction of protection walls and avoiding construction of structures at vulnerable spots.

However, despite passage of five years, the authorities have not done anything to ease hardships of the residents, locals said.

As per the survey conducted by the Department of Geology and Mining, J&K, “The entire area of Kandi, Baramulla is prone to subsidence and landslides during and after the rainfall.”

The report says the rainfall in the area acts in two ways, one by creating pore space and second by resulting in displacement.

“The presence of plastic clay does not allow the water to move deep into the ground and provides a way for displacement of overlying mass under heavy load due to water. Most cracks developed in the area are related to the August 2005 earthquake, which have not been treated so far. Such fissures and cracks can prove fatal in the future,” the report says.

According to another report submitted by the officials of the Department of Soil Conservation, “The factors contributing to the disastrous mass movement of the land were of geological, hydrological and biotic nature.”

It says that the presence of several tributaries in the upper reaches and the lower reaches had manifested in the form of devastative mass movement of the soil.

“A number of gullies have emerged from either side of the sloppy agriculture land like Panzi Kul and Trandi Kasi by the peak showers and the faulty agriculture practices. This has led to the dissection of the area. Due to the nature of soil which is clayey loams in texture, it erodes easily on these steep slopes and siltation of the low-lying areas and nallahs is caused,” the report says.

Suggesting a few measures, the report urged the authorities that the gully erosion should be checked by constructing the check dams.

“Retaining walls and protection bunds must be constructed at vulnerable spots,” it said.

The residents of these villages said that despite survey report, the district administration had not come up with a concrete plan for their safety.

“If the administration is concerned about our lives, it must provide alternate land to us so that we can live there without worries,” they said.