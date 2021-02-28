Landslides trigger protest in Sopore village

Scores of residents of Wadura Payeen area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Sunday staged a protest demonstration against the district administration for failing to check the bund damaged due to continuous landslides since last one year in the area.

The protesters while shouting slogans against administration said that they were living in a miserable condition as continuous landslides had created fear among them.

They said that dozens of residential houses and a Masjid were partially damaged due to landslides on a road passing through the area.

They alleged that none from administration had even bothered to visit the area.

“We have approached concerned departments many times but nothing has been done on the ground,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local.

He said that the wall of the Masjid developed cracks due to continuous landslides.

“We appeal the Lieutenant Governor and DC Baramulla to intervene at the earliest,” Ahmad said.