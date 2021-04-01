Langate villagers protest water shortage

The residents of Check Tulwari area of Langate in north Kasshmir’s Kupwara district Thursday held a sit-in protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the past 10 days.

A group of residents, mostly women, carrying pots and wooden logs staged a protest on Tulwari-Langate road, bringing traffic to a complete halt for a few hours. The protestors alleged that the authorities had failed to restore water supply to the area despite repeated pleas.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Handwara Division, said that the water shortage had been caused after the service line had got blocked.

“Water will be restored to the village by tomorrow,” he said.