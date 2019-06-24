Last phase of Rambagh-Jahangir Chowk flyover to be completed on June 30: DC Srinagar

Also Read | Auto Draft

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary on Monday said the last phase of Rambagh-Jahangir Chowk flyover will be completed on June 30.

“Rambagh-Jahangir Chowk flyover being completed on June 30. Ramp & roads/site clearance by July 15. #EndofEra. 100 days of lifetime learning. Thankful to entire team”,” tweeted Choudhary. Rambagh-Jahangir Chowk flyover being completed on June 30. Ramp & roads / site clearance by July 15. #EndofEra . 100 days of lifetime learning. Thankful to entire team. pic.twitter.com/1HAYT5vPlu— Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) June 24, 2019

The second phase of the flyover was thrown open to public by the state Governor Satya Pal Malik on May 22.

Once completed, the 2.4 kilometre flyover with six access ramps – including at Jehangir Chowk, Gogji Bagh, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Natipora and Barzulla – will substantially decongest city traffic and reduce travel time between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh.