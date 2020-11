Late Molvi Muhammad Jawad Ansari remembered

Prayer meetings were held across Kashmir on Friday to pay rich tributes to Late Hujat-ul-Islam Molvi Muhammad Jawad Ansari on his 63rd death anniversary.

According to a statement, Quran Khawani, Fateha Khawani and special prayers were held at various places, including Imambara Zadibal, Dar-ul-Jawad Qamarwari, Alamgari Bazar, Pattan etc.

A grand congregational Fateha Khawani and Quran Khawani was held at the shrine of Grand Mulla Fazal Ali Ansari (RA), Gulistan Baba Mazar Alamgari Bazar Srinagar.

Late Molvi Muhammad Jawad Ansari was born in Khanqah-e-Sokhta Nawakadal in Old City. He was an influential Kashmiri Shia cleric of his era. He succeeded his father Ayatullah Mulla Haider Ali Ansari (RA).

He was also father of late Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari.