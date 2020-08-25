Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:21 AM

Law Deptt expresses grief over demise of former colleague

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:21 AM
A condolence meeting was held at the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to condole the demise of its former Additional Secretary, Abdul Rashid Dar.

Law Secretary, AchalSethi expressed grief over the demise of Dar—terming the deceased officer as a torch bearer in legislative drafting. He said that Dar was a dedicated and honest officer and a steadfast legal luminary. Heartfelt rich tributes were paid to the deceased officer; sympathies were expressed with the family of the deceased. Special prayers were held for peace and solace of the departed soul.

