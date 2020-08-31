Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 1:22 AM

LAWDA carries out demolition drive

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 1:22 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Monday carried out a demolition drive here.

A statement said the Authority’s enforcement wing demolished three illegal constructions including roofing, concrete wall and hut at Shalimar, Ashai Bagh Saida Kadal and Abi Karpora Dal in green belt areas of Dal Lake.

The statement said the illegal constructions were carried out taking undue advantage of COVID19 lockdown. “Several FIRs have been lodged against the illegal constructions as a deterrent and an alternative measure,” said the statement.

