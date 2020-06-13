LAWDA carries out demolition drive

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Saturday carried out a demolition drive in several areas here.

A statement said five illegal constructions including two single-storey houses, two double-storey houses and two gate pillars raised illegally were demolished on the spot under the supervision of enforcement officer, during the drive in Habak-Batapora, Teilbal, Braine, and Check Sadarbal.

The statement said an illegal construction belonging to “some influential persons” was sealed in presence of Secretary LAWDA.

During the drive there was stiff resistance from the miscreants in Batapora-Teilbal, said the statement, adding stones were hurled on the demolition squad resulting in minor injuries to one police constable.