LAWDA condoles demise

The staff of J&K Lakes & Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Monday expressed shock and grief over the demise of their colleague Altaf Ahmad Mir S/o Abdul Aziz Mir R/o Brein, Nishat who passed away in an accident while performing his duties today

In his condolence message, Vice Chairman, LAWDA extended his sympathies with the bereaving family to bear the irreparable loss and prayed to Almighty to grant peace and mercy to the departed soul. He said that the entire department stands with the family in this hour of grief.