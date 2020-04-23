LAWDA conducts demolition drive

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Thursday carried out demolition drive in Habak-Batapora, Ishber and Shalimar-Harwan areas here.

“Six illegal constructions were demolished including two single storey structures, one double storey, one plinth, shuttering for plinth and tin walling,” said a statement.

The statement said amid COVID19 when there was lockdown some miscreants were taking undue advantage and indulging in illegal constructions. “But such unscrupulous persons will not be allowed any sort of violation and raising of illegal constructions,” said enforcement officer, LAWDA, in the statement.

“Moreover, all people residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction are once again informed that not to go for any sort of illegal constructions/encroachments.”