The Enforcement Wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today carried out demolition drive in Lalbazar, Saidabagh Saidakadal, Shalimar and Dhobi Mohalla Shalimar areas here.

“During the demolition drive, 02 Plinths, Concrete Hutt, Wooden 2nd storey, tin walling and one single storey house that were raised illegally in the prohibited areas were demolished/ removed on the spot,” LAWDA said in a statement.