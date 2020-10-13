LAWDA convenes 110th BPA meeting

The Jammu and Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today convened 110th meeting of the Building Permission Authority under the Chairmanship of Vice Chairman JK-LAWDA here.

An official statement said on the occasion, 53 cases were decided in the meeting out of which 49 cases were approved, 03 cases were deferred and 01 rejected.

LAWDA has requested the people residing within the jurisdiction of LAWDA to apply for proper building permission through its Building Permission authority, before starting any sort of Construction.

Pertinently the meeting was conducted in view of the powers vested on it under Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 through Building Permission Authority, JK-LAWDA.

The minutes of the meeting of 110th will be uploaded on the official website of the Authority (www.jklda.org) once approved.

Among others Chief Town Planner, Collector LDA, Executive Engineer of PHE, Executive Engineer Electric Inspection Division, Executive Engineer Lake Division 1st LDA, representative of JPC-SMC representative of UEED, Tehsildar North, and Law officer LDA besides the members of the Building Permission Authority were present in the meeting.