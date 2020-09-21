LAWDA under scanner over illegal appointment of JE

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has come under scanner of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for illegally appointing a Junior Engineer—who is yet to complete his diploma.

According to a statement issue here, the ACB spokespersons said that based on a complaint lodged by New Youth Electrical and Mechanical Workshop Holders Association, Karan Nagar, Srinagar, a joint surprise check (JSC) was conducted at LAWDA Office, Nishat in the backdrop of allegations that an ineligible candidate was engaged as JE in LAWDA.

The aggrieved had complained that that the contract of maintenance of procured machinery used for de-weeding Dal Lake was given to blue eyed un-registered firms and some engineers of LAWDA are having partnership in these blue eyed un-registered firms.

“There are also allegations that chemical procured and used by LAWDA is substandard in quality,” the statement said.

The statement said that during the course of JSC, it transpired that the LAWDA, has illegally engaged a person as Junior Engineer on consolidated basis vide their order No. 65 –LDA of 1998 dated

31.10.1998, whereas the said Engineer had not completed his diploma in electronics engineering at the time of engagement, whereas he earned his diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) in 1999. The said JE is from ECE background.

During joint surprise check, copies of the relevant records pertaining to the repairs and to other allegations have been seized on spot ad further probe of the case is in progress.