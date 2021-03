The Transport department, Shopian today carried out ‘Learners License Test’ for students at Polytechnic College, here.

The programme was inaugurated by Principal, Polytechnic College, Altaf Gowhar in presence of Nodal Officer for camp office MVD Shopian.

Laying special emphasis on reaching out to youngsters and target groups, the Principal said that organizing such programs on road safety shall help in raising massive awareness on the vital issue among them to prevent accidents.