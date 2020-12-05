Lecture on IDPD held at GDC B'la

The National Service Scheme (NSS) units of Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla organised an online extension lecture using Zoom platform to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

The theme of the programme was ‘Understanding Worries of Students with Disabilities’.

Head of the Department of Zoology and acting principal of the college, Prof Syed Rehmat Shah while welcoming the guests and participants said that according to WHO World Report on Disability, 15 percent of the world population or more than 1 billion people were living with disability.

Of this number, it is estimated that 450 million are living with a mental or neurological condition and two-thirds of these people would not seek professional medical help, largely due to stigma, discrimination and neglect report on presented the facts of persons with disabilities, he said.

Prof Shah underscored the need to promote and respect the rights and wellbeing thereof.