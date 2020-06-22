Lecturers' Association calls on DSEK

A delegation of J&K PSC Lecturers’ Association (Kashmir chapter) on Monday called upon Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Yunus Malik.

A statement said in depth deliberation was held on the current scenario prevailing in education sector in view of COVID19. The delegation also took up various service related matters on behalf of +2 lecturers’ fraternity, with the DSEK.

The statement said the DSEK exchanged his views on all service related grievances and assured a productive response from his office.

“Online classes and a modus opernandi for compensating the academic loss of students, also came under discussion,” said the statement.

The delegation comprised of President, Nayeem Ahmad Parry; Senior Vice President, Mansoor Ahmad Khan; DP Baramulla, Iftikhaar Bashir; senior executive members Fayaz Ahmad Teli and Syed Ishtiyak.