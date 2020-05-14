Lecturers' Association cautions over 'encroachment' of posts in JKBOSE

All J & K +2 PSC Lecturers’ Association on Wednesday took strong exception to government’s move to “encroachment” of the posts in JKBOSE by officers from other departments.

In a statement the Association right from the Director Academics to Joint Secretaries, all the posts would be filled up by the officers from SED in past.

“The officers for +2 cadre are competent enough to serve at any higher level post by dint of their worth and merit,” the statement said. “For some unknown reasons the government is gradually bringing people from other departments to hold posts in JKBOSE and as Joint Directors in Directorate of School Education Jammu and Kashmir, in gross violation of the rights of the +2 cadres.”

The statement said such a practice would cap all the career prospects of the +2 cadre, which has been already facing worst kind of stagnation because of lack of Assured Career Prospects (ACP) or Running Grade.

The statement said the Association has since long been demanding shifting back of these posts to the officers of School Education Department.

“Even Director Education should also be from the same department as practice in vogue in many other departments. It has been the consistent demand of the +2 cadre,” said the statement.

It said the Association hopes that the government will roll back all such anti-Plus two cadre moves and restore the dignity and rights of the cadre without further delay.

“Otherwise the +2 cadre would be forced to use alternate measures to force the government to roll back such undesirable moves,” the statement said.