Left parties support Sep 25 All-India protest call

Several left parties on Monday extended support to All-India protest call given by All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on September 25, demanding withdrawal of anti-farmers Bills.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc have condemned the manner in which all parliamentary procedures and norms have been thrown to the winds by the BJP-government for bulldozing legislations and mortgaging agriculture.

“Such destruction of parliamentary democracy displays fascistic portends. If by suspending opposition MPs who demanded division and voting, the BJP government thinks it will silence the opposition, it shall not,” said the statement.

The Left parties reiterate their commitment to safeguard Indian parliament, Indian Constitution and secular democratic republic. The parties called upon the people to rise in protest against “such assaults being mounted against our constitutional republic.”

“These legislations will destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers. This handover of the entire sector to agribusiness corporate will lead to the abolishing of minimum support price to the farmers, the complete destruction of the public distribution system, promote unscrupulous traders and giant corporations to hoard food, thus artificially creating a food scarcity, sending prices up astronomically. These legislations severely threaten India’s food security,” said the statement.

The Left parties called upon all their units all across the country to extend full support and solidarity to the call given by the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) for countrywide protests on September 25, demanding the withdrawal of these legislations.

They called upon all their state units to draw programmes of protest actions at the state level in consultation with other political parties to force the central government to withdraw these legislations.