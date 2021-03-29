Kashmir, Today's Paper
Leftist regimes destroyed Sufi culture: Farooq Renzu

Chairman of Jamaat Aitqaad Farooq Renzu Monday said that for the past 70 years, sustained steps were taken by the “leftist-communist regimes” to destroy Kashmir’s Sufi culture.

A statement of Jamaat Aitqaad issued here said that addressing a gathering at Shaar Khrew shrine in Pulwama, Renzu said that the spiritual devotion of the great Sufi saints are the real assets of Kashmir civilisation. Renzu said Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad, known by his pen name Mahjoor, had been presented as a “communist-revolutionary poet” but in reality he was a “Sufi-revolutionary poet”.

