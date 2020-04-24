Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 11:48 PM

Legal Metrology books erring traders, recovers Rs 30,900 fine

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 11:48 PM

The department of legal metrology on Friday has booked 45 traders for violating laws during this month, a statement said.

It said the department received 17 complaints from consumers during the ongoing month for overcharging on sanitizers, face masks by drug stores, groceries, cooking gas dealers and also the complaints about use of false weights by vegetable vendors and others.

Recently, the government has notified surgical masks and hand-sanitizers as essential commodities and has fixed a price of Rs 100 for 200 ml sanitizer (packed) and Rs 16/- for 3 ply surgical mask(each piece) containing a layer of melt blown non-woven fabric,” said the statement.

It said Rs 30,900 was recovered as fine from the erring traders.

Related News