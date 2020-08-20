Legal Metrology Deptt penalizes erring traders

Prompted by a complaint lodged by a citizen against a local dairy for inadequate labeling on the curd- packages, the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) on Thursday booked the milk dairy firm under the provisions of Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

As per the statement issued by the department, the Deputy Controller, Kashmir slapped a fine of Rs. 5000 on the firm for not carrying customer care number and e-mail address on the label.

Under Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, it is mandatory to mention customer- care number and e-mail address on the label of the pre-packaged goods so that consumer can reach to the firm directly in case there is some complaint regarding the product in the package, the statement reads.

The department officials also conducted inspections of different markets. During the inspection, the inspectors booked 17 erring traders for violating Legal Metrology laws for which a penal sum of Rs. 11,350 was collected from them.