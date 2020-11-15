Leh admin dispatches relief in helicopter to fire victim

In a prompt action, the administration of Leh Saturday rushed relief material in a helicopter to fire victims in a remote area of the district.

A residential house was gutted in a massive fire in the remote Dipling village on Friday at around 5:30 pm. The house along with all the belongings was reduced to ashes by the time the villagers fetched water from the river to put out the flames.

Officials said that on receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, on the direction of Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh Swagat Biswas deputed SDM Khaltse, Tanveer Ahmed with immediate relief materials like pressure cookers, utensils, quilts, blankets and clothes and food items like rice, flour, edible oil, pulses, tea and other relief material by helicopter.

The official said that the SDM has been asked to assess the losses and submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner Leh for further action.