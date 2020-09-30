Leh Council polls on October 22

The polls to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh will be held on October 22, instead of October 16 as announced earlier by the Ladakh administration.

A source said the rescheduling of the poll has been announced following withdrawal of the boycott call by the Apex body of People’s Movement Leh recently after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In this regard a notification was issued by the Secretary Election department, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas.

Meanwhile, two political parties including Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued the list of the candidates for the first phase.