Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 3:07 PM

Leh-Manali highway re-opens for traffic after six months

The authorities on Wednesday threw open the Leh-Manali Road for traffic movement after remained suspended for over six months due to heavy snow accumulation.

“The Leh-Manali road serves as a life line for the people of Ladakh. It is an important axis and a major responsibility of the Border Roads to clear the snow and throw it open for the public,” said Border Road Organization (BRO) Chief Engineer Brig Nitin K Sharma, in a statement.

He said that the BRO personnel worked with strenuous efforts to re-open the road.

“Despite Sub-zero temperature, high altitude and threat of avalanches our jawans faced unprecedented hardships in the snow clearance operation to ensure the early re-opening of the strategic road,” he said.

He said that the weather had played spoilsport in the snow clearance operation.

