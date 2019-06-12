Leh-Manali highway re-opens for traffic after six months

The authorities on Wednesday threw open the Leh-Manali Road for traffic movement after remained suspended for over six months due to heavy snow accumulation.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

“The Leh-Manali road serves as a life line for the people of Ladakh. It is an important axis and a major responsibility of the Border Roads to clear the snow and throw it open for the public,” said Border Road Organization (BRO) Chief Engineer Brig Nitin K Sharma, in a statement.

He said that the BRO personnel worked with strenuous efforts to re-open the road.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

“Despite Sub-zero temperature, high altitude and threat of avalanches our jawans faced unprecedented hardships in the snow clearance operation to ensure the early re-opening of the strategic road,” he said.

He said that the weather had played spoilsport in the snow clearance operation.