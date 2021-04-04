Leopard captured alive by Wildlife department officials in Ompora Budgam

A leopard was on Sunday captured alive by the officials of the Wildlife Department in Ompora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A wildlife official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that on 12 March a family of leopard was spotted in area and today one among them was captured alive by Wildlife department officials.

He said that the department has asked its men to remain alert as there is a possibility that cubs and male leopard may try to search the captured leopard in the area.

“We have asked the concerned officials to remain alert and vigilant to capture the male leopard which might be roaming in the area with cubs,” the official added.

He said that they will set free the captured leopard in Dachigam National park or any forest area.