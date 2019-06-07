Leopard creates panic in Budgam locality

Residents of Ompura Housing Colony in Budgam on Friday said they were living under constant fear as a leopard has been repeatedly entering into the locality for past one month.

A delegation of locals said the colony is situated in the vicinity of a dense forest area. “The leopard has so far killed a dozen sheep, many stray dogs and wounded a horse. It is almost a month now and the leopard is still preying around in the colony,” they said

There is so much fear that people hesitate to go out in the evenings and prefer to go in groups or use their vehicles to go to mosque for prayers,” they said.

A local said the wildlife experts have put up two cages in the area to catch the wild animal but so far they haven’t met success.

“The leopard has been at times spotted during the broad light daylight. Isn’t it time for the wildlife experts to try other methods to cage the leopard once and all,” asked the locals.