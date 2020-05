At least five sheep were mauled to death and many others were injured by a leopard in north Kashmir’s Pattan area on Sunday.

Reports said panic gripped CheckiPusnag village after a leopard appeared in the area and attacked the sheep.

Residents said the leopard was wandering in the village for the past several days. “During wee hours today the leopard entered into the village and mauled five sheep and injured many others,” said a resident.