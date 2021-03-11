Kashmir, Latest News
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 2:37 PM

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

An official said that a team of Wildlife Department officials rushed to the spot and launched an operation to capture the animal.
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 2:37 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Panic gripped Meemender village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district after a leopard was spotted in the village on Wednesday evening. 

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that they spotted the feline last night following which they informed the Wildlife Department officials.

Trending News
Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

GK Photo

Two militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

An official said that a team of Wildlife Department officials rushed to the spot and launched an operation to capture the animal. 

The operation was underway at the time of filing this report. 

Last month, a leopard attacked two persons including a Wildlife official and left them grievously injured in the same locality. 

Latest News
Representational Photo

Decomposed male body found in J&K's Kishtwar

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Representational Image

Global COVID-19 caseload tops 117.9 mn

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier, in the month of January, local residents killed a leopard in Odour village of the district after it entered the cattle shed of a local resident and mauled several sheep to death. 

Tagged in , ,
Related News