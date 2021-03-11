Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Panic gripped Meemender village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district after a leopard was spotted in the village on Wednesday evening.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that they spotted the feline last night following which they informed the Wildlife Department officials.

An official said that a team of Wildlife Department officials rushed to the spot and launched an operation to capture the animal.

The operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

Last month, a leopard attacked two persons including a Wildlife official and left them grievously injured in the same locality.

Earlier, in the month of January, local residents killed a leopard in Odour village of the district after it entered the cattle shed of a local resident and mauled several sheep to death.