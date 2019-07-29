Let Centre clear rumours on Article 35-A: Sajad Sheikh

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), chief spokesperson, Sajad Sheikh, Monday urged the central government to clear rumours about scrapping Article 35-A so that the panic gripping the local populace subsides.

In a statement, Sheikh said, “Kashmir is in panic over the rumours of scrapping Article 35-A. The sudden deployment of 10,000 additional troops has compounded the already grim situation. Some recent orders regarding the tightening of security grid in the coming days have gone viral on social media, adding to people’s anxiety.” Urging the central government to clear the air, he said, “The turmoil ravaged people of Kashmir need sincere support from everyone. The onus lies on the central leadership to come to their rescue.”