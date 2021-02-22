Let IGP Kashmir do his duty, I will do mine: Mehbooba

Reacting to the remarks of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar that action would be taken against political leaders who are trying to instigate people by spreading rumours, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday said that if what she had spoken was against the law, the IGP could do his duty and arrest her.

Mehbooba, who was talking to media after being re-elected as PDP president, said that the father demanding the body of his dead son and a minor girl surviving abduction bid were some of the many hardships and difficulties that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were facing.

“I have to talk about it. If it is against the law, the IGP can do his duty and arrest me. I am doing my duty,” she said. “The IGP is doing his work, I am doing mine.”

Mehbooba said more than half of the seats won by her party in the District Development Council (DDC) polls reflect that the strength of the party was intact.

On her being re-elected PDP president, she said that keeping in view the challenges and current situation of her party, the party workers had assigned her a big responsibility.

“PDP is born to represent the aspirations of the people and to normalise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. We will make efforts to make J&K a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan not an arena of war,” Mehbooba said.

About some leaders of PDP parting ways with the party, Mehbooba said, “We are fortunate that our workers are still standing where we were. We fought on 61 seats in DDC polls and won 30 seats which means PDP is still in the hearts of the people. Some PDP leaders did part ways with the party but they couldn’t take the workers with them.”