LeT militant's sister, brother-in-law shot at after abduction in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Unidentified gunmen on Friday shot at and injured a couple a day after their abduction in Arwani area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Reports said that the gunmen abducted the sister and brother-in-law of an active Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant from Arwani area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir at 4:30 pm last evening, officials said today.

The couple has been identified as Nusrat and her husband, Mudassir Ahmad Makroo. Nusrat is sister of a Lashkar militant Nasir Ahmad Chadroo who is active for more than a year now.

Also Read | Auto Draft

“The gunmen called the two of them outside their home in Makroo Mohalla and took them away in a car. That is all we know till now,” the police official said.

Reports said that both of them were dumped today near a graveyard in Arwani with bullet injuries in their legs following which they were shifted to a hospital in Bijbehara for treatment.