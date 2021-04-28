Leverage all resources to curb coronavirus spread in Kupwara: NC

National Conference (NC) Wednesday urged the district administration to rise up to the exigencies thrown by the spike of COVID-19 infections and ensure availability of all critical COVID-19 care drugs, oxygen beds, vaccines and testing kits across all health facilities in Kupwara district.

In a statement issued here, expressing concern over the problems faced by the people in the frontier district of Kupwara, NCs senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan demanded a flip in the efforts and response underway by the district administration to tackle with the crisis-like situation.

Choudhary, who has been receiving SOS calls from across the district urged the district administration to give a boost to the availability of critical care gadgets, medicines, vaccines and testing kits at the district hospital Kupwara, and other seven sub-district hospitals, primary health care centers, New Type PHCs, District TB centers, urban health centers and mobile medical aid centers across the district.