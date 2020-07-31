LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

J&K Lt. Governor, GC Murmu, his Advisors, Chief Secretary and politicians on Friday extended greeting to people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

In his message, the LG observed this festival endorses spirit of sacrifice, benevolence and generosity towards others. He hoped that the auspicious occasion would further enhance the amiable atmosphere and provide for prosperity and development of J&K.

“Every festival is an opportunity to promote peace and harmony and I hope this tradition shall be nurtured to strengthen the bond of communal harmony, peace and amity between various sections of the society,” he said, and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K

Advisor to LG, Farooq Khan described the festival as a reward from Almighty Allah. He said celebrating Eid teaches camaraderie, friendship, mutual respect and love.

He appealed people to remember their neighbours, orphans and the needy during Eid celebrations.

Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar wished that this auspicious occasion would bring in a renewed spirit of love and oneness through its message of self discipline and sacrifice among people of J&K.

He hoped the festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity among people of J&K and revive glorious pluralistic ethos for which J&K was known for centuries past.

Advisor to LG, Baseer Ahmed Khan while extending greetings to the people hoped that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity. He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of J&K.

Advisor to LG, KK Sharma said celebrating Eid teaches camaraderie, friendship, mutual respect, love for destitute and downtrodden besides mutual coexistence.

Advisor Sharma also appealed people to remember their neighbours, orphans and needy during Eid.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, while extended greetings to the people said the holy occasion of Eid symbolizes the strength of faith and sacrifice to be on the righteous path and emphasizes the spirit of charity and good deeds.

The Chief Secretary prayed the festival becomes a harbinger of peace and further strengthens the bond of communal harmony and tranquility. Keeping in view the evolving COVID19 pandemic situation, the Chief Secretary urged people to adopt self-health protection measures during the festivities.

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah while extending greetings to people, prayed for peace and tranquility in J&K.

Abdullah said self-sacrifice and perseveration were central to the philosophy of Eid. He said sacrifice was the essential element in achieving an idyllic state of being by submitting one’s will before the almighty Allah with sincere intentions.

“We are celebrating this Eid at a time when lives of people all over the world are beleaguered with humanity’s biggest ever public health crises induced by COVID19. It is the universal and undying message of the day that offers a glimmer of hope to all those observing the day during the prevailing crises,” he said.

“I urge people to observe the festival with austerity and help those in need in their neighborhoods. I hope the day augurs well for people of J&K and the entire humanity,” Abdullah said

Omar while extending greeting to the people said that one of the greatest acts of kindness was in giving charity and that there was no other day better than Eid-ul –Zuha to revive the bonds with those who do not have enough resources to celebrate the festival.

The day, he said, provides an opportunity to all well-offs to help the have-nots. “There is no better exercise than reaching down and lifting people up,” he said saying that sharing and caring were the core values of Islam essential towards ones spiritual accession.

“I extend my warm wishes to people on the auspicious eve, hoping that the day increases the prospects of peace and property in J&K. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are undergoing treatment, and those whose loved ones were devoured by the pandemic,” said Omar.

The party’s provincial President Devinder Singh Rana and senior party leaders, functionaries, MPs, zone Presidents, district Presidents, YNC members, Women’s wing, Media Cell, Legal Cell, and Minority wing also extended greeting to people.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today extended warm greetings to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing them well-being and prosperity.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while extending greetings said the Eid was an occasion that reminds of essence of sacrifice and selflessness.

“I request people to take care of needy during these testing times of pandemic as many of us are not in a position to celebrate this festival due to economic constraints. We must share our festivity with other fellow citizens” said Azad.

In his message Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari said Eid gives the message of love, unity and brotherhood.

“Extending help to the poor and needy will also usher happiness in our lives. In view of COVID19 pandemic, I appeal people to observe this festival with utmost caution and abide by the social and health protocols of COVID19 so as to stem the spread of this deadly disease,” Bukhari said.

He said the Eid teaches to maintain high principles of selfless service to Almighty Allah and humanity and hoped this Eid will strengthen communal brotherhood, harmony and bring peace and well-being to Jammu and Kashmir.

Other JKAP leaders including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muhammad Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Vijay Bakaya and others also extended greetings to the people on the eve of this holy occasion.

Chairman People’s Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen also felicitated people on auspicious occasion of Eid.

In a statement, Yaseen said Eid inculcates spirit of sacrifice and obedience towards Almighty Allah and to follow His directions about compassion and mercy towards the needy and destitutes.

“May the auspicious religious festival prove harbinger of peace and prosperity in the whole world especially in trouble-torn Kashmir,” Yaseen said in the statement.

He made a fervent appeal to people to remember poor and needy people also while celebrating the Eid so that no one remains without food in and around their respective vicinities.