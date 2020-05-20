LG, Advisors, political parties greet people on Shab-e-Qadr

Lt. Governor (LG), GC Murmu, Advisors to the LG and several political parties on Wednesday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

In his message, the LG hoped the auspicious occasion would strengthen the bond of brotherhood and harmony amongst all communities and faiths and usher in amity and prosperity in J&K.

He prayed for well-being and happiness of people and appealed to them to adhere to the guidelines and norms in view of the emerging situation.

Advisor Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar hoped the auspicious occasion would infuse spirit of peace, brotherhood and amity in J&K. He hoped the occasion will further strengthen the bonds among people.

Extending his greetings, Advisor Farooq Khan hoped the night will usher an era of peace and overall development of the J&K and prosperity of people.

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan prayed for betterment of people and hoped that the holy night would bring Allah’s generosity to people.

He prayed the auspicious occasion would strengthen bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood.

The Advisors appealed people to follow health guidelines and advisories to prevent spread of COVID19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, political parties also felicitated people on the auspicious occasion.

In a statement, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jummat ul Vida.

Abdullah said the holy night provides people an opportunity to pray for Almighty’s blessings and for His help to fight pandemic of coronavirus.

Omar said in this holy night, Almighty chose to reveal the holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) so that the whole mankind takes guidance from it.

The duo also wished people on the auspicious occasion of Jummat-ul-Vida. Praying for peace and prosperity in J&K, they said the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan was an occasion to pray for forgiveness and also for saving Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the world from COVID19.

The duo also extended felicitations to people on the occasion of Urs of Alamdar-e-Kashmir, Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani (RA).

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President GA Mir extended hearty felicitations to Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and prayed for wellbeing of people.

Mir said the night provides people an opportunity to extend help to poor and needy and ensure that no one faces starvation. “Let the auspicious occasion usher in an era of complete peace, stability and good health of people and bringing smiles on faces of people,” Mir said.

In a separate statement, Peoples Conference also extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion.

“We wish people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr. This sacred night has a great spiritual significance and we pray to Almighty for peace, progress and prosperity of people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in these distressing times,” said the statement.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Secretary Arif Laigaroo also greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

“The situation is very grim for poor and we must come forward to help them,” he said.