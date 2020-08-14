LG asks VCs to adopt J&K centric changes as per New Education Policy

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha Friday asked the Vice Chancellors of the Universities to prepare a roadmap for bringing qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the varsities and adopt J&K centric changes as per the New Education Policy.

The LG was chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Universities here at Raj Bhavan. He sought suggestions and recommendations from the VCs on how J&K could benefit from the policy and what were the challenges in its implementation.

The LG stressed on importance of preparing an effective strategy for implementation of grants under RUSA and asked the VCs to submit a detailed report on five unique initiatives taken by the Universities in last one, two and three years and the impact of these initiatives on teaching-learning programmes. He directed the VCs to submit a report on faculty recruitment and promotion against sanctioned strength, number of admissions against approved seats, status of statutory body meetings, besides any issues pending with Chancellor’s office.

The LG observed that J&K has a rich culture and ancient history and sought suggestions for its promotion.

He called for enhancing quality of education while ensuring gender equality and educational welfare of downtrodden and underprivileged sections of the society.

The LG asked the VCs to maintain transparency in transfers and recruitment process with strict adherence to the Reservation and Recruitment Rules.

On technology-based learning, the LG stressed on optimum utilization of all available technology-based learning platforms, besides updation of e-learning tools and other ICT technology-based teaching programmes to connect the students and faculty with the enhanced educational resource platforms.

Emphasizing on effective student feedback system, the LG enquired about the improvements being made through the established feedback system.

The LG sought a status report on research grant and difficulties in obtaining the grants from different agencies. He also enquired about the research and activities undertaken by the Universities that incorporate within the curriculum and the syllabi any project based learning that has strong connections with the real world such as environment, water, local fruit growing and marketing.

While taking assessment of the functioning of the Universities, the LG directed the VCs for submission of reports on the future course of action of the Universities, preparation of new academic session, online examination, last curriculum revision and other issues.

He urged them to take comprehensive measures for strengthening the academic and research environment in the Universities, besides upgrading infrastructural facilities and various academic and research programmes.

On being informed about the NAAC status and NIRF rankings of the Universities, the LG called for making sustained efforts to improve the quality of University education ecosystem.