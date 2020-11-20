LG assures parties of smooth campaign

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Friday assured political parties of ensuring smooth campaign for the upcoming local body elections and said the polls would go a long way in strengthening panchayati raj institutions in J&K.

Responding to a letter by CPI (M) leader, Muhammed Yousuf Tarigami who had raised the issue of candidates being kept away from their constituencies and not being allowed to campaign, Sinha said he had taken note of the concerns and issued “necessary instructions”.

Tarigami, a former MLA from Kulgam district of south Kashmir, had informed the Lt Governor that after filing their nomination papers, the candidates were not allowed to campaign due to “perceived threat to their lives” and had been bundled in “cluster accommodations”.

In his response, the Lt Governor said, “I am sure that the coming elections would go a long way in strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions.”