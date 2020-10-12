LG calls for developing self sustaining public conveniences across J&K

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha Monday called for developing self sustaining public conveniences across Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG was chairing a meeting here to discuss modalities for improving public convenience services in J&K. He laid special emphasis on improving public conveniences and infrastructure for general public, especially in major cities, towns and along the highways.

The LG directed the officers to identify large stretches of major roads and plan construction of public conveniences infrastructure on the basis of standard designs, common theme and common branding. He also set the target of construction of 700 to 800 public toilets within three months. He directed the officers to put dedicated efforts on ensuring the maintenance of the public conveniences to be constructed across J&K.

The LG asked the officers to also have provision for construction of a stall of consumable items and install Water ATMs for making the public conveniences self-sufficient. Construction of a stall with consumable items alongside public conveniences will also generate employment for many, he said.