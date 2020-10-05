Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
LG condemns Pampore militant attack

File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the militant attack on Central Reserve Police Force’s personnel in Pampore.

In his message, the LG said, ‘the sacrifices of our CRPF personnel will not go in vain. The government is determined and committed to foil the design of those who want to disrupt peace and derail the development of Jammu and Kashmir through such a attack. I assure people and family members of our brave security personnel that we will punish the perpetrators of such attacks.”

